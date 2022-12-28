3 Broncos with a lot to play for in the last 2 games of the season

If you want something to pay attention to in the last couple of weeks for the Denver Broncos, look no further than the following three players. They all have a lot to prove that could heavily impact their futures with the Broncos or elsewhere.

Left Guard Dalton Risner

It has not been a great season for local favorite, Dalton Risner. He’s heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and it is going to be interesting to see if he has a future with the Broncos.

Good linemen in the NFL are hard to find and any player with 4 years of experience like what Risner brings to the table is going to get paid something. With the Broncos firing Butch Barry, Risner has a chance to show his quality is more than what was season during the rest of the season under poor coaching.

Wide Receiver Courtland Sutton

Ever since Courtland Sutton had his ACL tear, he’s looked like a player who lost something. While he’s listed as our #1 WR, my eyes haven’t seen enough from him this season to make me think he should still be treated as such. He’s not going anywhere with his contract, but if he wants to truly be a #1 guy, he’s going to need to up his game in the last two games of the season.

Let me be clear on this: he’s not going anywhere for at least two seasons just based off his contract. I’m more talking about what our next coach is going to do with him in the offense based on what he’s shown on the field in 2022.

Inside Linebacker Alex Singleton

Alex Singleton is the one player from 2022 that is somewhat of an oddity from the Broncos defense. Mostly because from this writer’s point of view, he isn’t nearly as good as the stats say he is. With Josey Jewell missing time earlier in the season, he had a great opportunity to step up for the Broncos and has done a great job of it.

But outside of just raw tackle numbers, he doesn’t look like the kind of solid ILB you want to have. A lot of his tackles are made with him playing catch-up. He’s not got a ton of side-to-side maneuverability that you want to see at ILB.

He’s going to be an unrestricted free agent as well and he’s got an opportunity to really make some nice money for himself in 2023 if he can string together a couple of nice games.

Your Turn

What about you, Broncos Country? Who are you going to key in on in the final two games as far as looking to their futures? Hit us up in the comments and let us know what you think.

