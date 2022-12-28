Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

Oh wait, there’s still games left to play? It’s so strange to shift your mindset away from a coaching change to a game next week. The last time I had to cover this type of situation was back in 2010 when ole Josh McDaniels was thrown out of the building. Ironically, he just benched Derek Carr and it looks like he’s running the Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl starting quarterback out of town too. Hilarious.
As for the upcoming Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs, we have a tale of two franchises. One is healthy and primed for a Super Bowl run, while the other is on injured reserve being tended to by the expert care of Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow who is helping a record number of torn ACLs and strained hamstrings on injured reserve this year.
Am I salty? Only once the wagons came out and circled around Landow explaining away six seasons of increasingly horrible injury-filled seasons when the Broncos were relatively healthy most seasons pre-Landow. I’m ready for more change in that department as well. This fan is ready for change for the sake of change at this point. Throw the babe out with the bathwater at this point!
Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FULL
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FULL
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FULL
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FULL
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Illness
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...