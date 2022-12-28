Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

Oh wait, there’s still games left to play? It’s so strange to shift your mindset away from a coaching change to a game next week. The last time I had to cover this type of situation was back in 2010 when ole Josh McDaniels was thrown out of the building. Ironically, he just benched Derek Carr and it looks like he’s running the Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl starting quarterback out of town too. Hilarious.

As for the upcoming Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs, we have a tale of two franchises. One is healthy and primed for a Super Bowl run, while the other is on injured reserve being tended to by the expert care of Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow who is helping a record number of torn ACLs and strained hamstrings on injured reserve this year.

Am I salty? Only once the wagons came out and circled around Landow explaining away six seasons of increasingly horrible injury-filled seasons when the Broncos were relatively healthy most seasons pre-Landow. I’m ready for more change in that department as well. This fan is ready for change for the sake of change at this point. Throw the babe out with the bathwater at this point!

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP Baron Browning OLB Back DNP Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Burton FB Groin FULL Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL Khalen Saunders DT Illness FULL