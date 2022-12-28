 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have issued their weekly laundry list of injuries, but the Kansas City Chiefs looked healthy as ever. Here is your Wednesday injury report.

By Tim Lynch
DENVER BRONCOS VS BALTIMORE RAVENS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Oh wait, there’s still games left to play? It’s so strange to shift your mindset away from a coaching change to a game next week. The last time I had to cover this type of situation was back in 2010 when ole Josh McDaniels was thrown out of the building. Ironically, he just benched Derek Carr and it looks like he’s running the Las Vegas Raiders Pro-Bowl starting quarterback out of town too. Hilarious.

As for the upcoming Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs, we have a tale of two franchises. One is healthy and primed for a Super Bowl run, while the other is on injured reserve being tended to by the expert care of Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow who is helping a record number of torn ACLs and strained hamstrings on injured reserve this year.

Am I salty? Only once the wagons came out and circled around Landow explaining away six seasons of increasingly horrible injury-filled seasons when the Broncos were relatively healthy most seasons pre-Landow. I’m ready for more change in that department as well. This fan is ready for change for the sake of change at this point. Throw the babe out with the bathwater at this point!

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP
Baron Browning OLB Back DNP
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP
Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED
Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP
Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP
Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP
DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP
K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Michael Burton FB Groin FULL
Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL
Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL
Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL
Khalen Saunders DT Illness FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

