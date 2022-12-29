Denver Broncos: 2023 Potential Free Agent Signings

Da’Ron Payne – Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders

It is no shock that the weak link for this Broncos defense has been against the run, allowing over 115 yards on the ground per game. This position of need was accentuated in last week’s loss against the Los Angeles Rams with Cam Akers scoring three touchdowns. Payne has racked up 9.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss this season, as a part of the Commanders’ elite defensive line. If the Broncos’ secondary can have another season like it did this year, a big body in the trenches like Payne might go a long way to keeping this Broncos defensive unit as one of the best in the league.

Kwon Alexander – Inside Linebacker, New York Jets

This free agent target also addresses stopping the run and that’s Kwon Alexander at inside linebacker. Since the Broncos only have 16 million dollars of cap to work with this free agency, it is important to find players like Alexander who will not command a huge contract and will still help this team address a major need in the offseason. Alexander, like Payne, is still on the younger side at 28 years old and has made a quick impact for the Jets this year posting five tackles for a loss and ten run stuffs.

Isaac Seumalo – Guard, Philadelphia Eagles

Outside of stopping the run of the defensive end, it’s time for the last potential free agent in the list to solve another glaring issue for the Broncos, which is their offensive line. The Broncos lead the league in sacks allowed with 57. That stat alone shows what Broncos front office need to focus on in order to get Russell Wilson to have the bounce back year he needs in 2023. Seumalo has played all 15 games this year, has only allowed one sack, and committed five penalties. Seumalo is one of the main reasons for the Eagles success this year running the ball averaging 153 yards per game on the ground, which is top 5 in the league.

