NFL picks for Week 17 of the 2022 season

The battle here at Mile High Report may actually end with a bang. I have pulled to within four games of Adam Malnati after a few strong weeks, so we might actually have this thing come down to the final week of the season. Four games in two week is a lot to make up, so the two games we have different this week will both need to go my way. Let’s ride...

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 17 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, we can probably crown Immatriny2score as the winner of this year’s MHR pick’em challenge. They are eight games ahead and coasting to victory. Second place is still up for grabs. Five other pick’em players are all within five picks of each other. The race for second is all that’s left now!

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!