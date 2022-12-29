Broncos vs. Chiefs: TV broadcast map for Week 17

If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chiefs game on your local CBS affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week despite the national interest in the Kansas City Chiefs.

New interim head coach Jerry Rosenburg plans to put everything he has into the offensive game plan for Russell Wilson against the Chiefs on Sunday.

“We’re going to do everything we can to put a game plan in place for Russell Wilson to be successful,” Rosenburg said. “I’m really confident talking to our offensive coaches over the course of the last two days and going through the meetings with them and the walkthroughs. I’m really confident that we’re going to be able to do that.”

Teams that making an in-season coaching change rarely see a drastic change in the outcomes of games and record, but there is always a chance to catch that first team completely off-guard. Tough task here in Week 17 against the 12-3 Chiefs, though.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.