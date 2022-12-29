Thursday Night Football Week 17: Cowboys at Titans - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory and rank in the top half of the league in most categories. Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have completely regressed. They rank near the bottom in both offense and defense, but have been able to stay near .500 despite the poor play on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I just don’t see how the Titans can compete here. The Cowboys are actually consistent and playing good football in December. I think they take this game easily.