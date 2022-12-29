Broncos wide receivers express support for Russell Wilson

A day after Shannon Sharpe seemed to imply no one in the Denver Broncos locker room likes Russell Wilson, players in the locker room have come out to show their support and love for Russell Wilson. The drama of a bad football team is one we’re likely all pretty familiar with at this point, but it is still good to see that Wilson and at least some of his teammates are in good standing.

It started with Jerry Jeudy going after a Barstool tweet calling out the fact that Wilson has his own private office at the Broncos practice facility.

I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable. He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ

Soon after Jeudy going off on the anti-Wilson chatter, KJ Hamler retweeted with his own comments on the Russell Wilson conjecture.

3 goes above and beyond to do whatever it takes to win for the team. Y’all not about to bash him and act like he still ain’t that same Russ who won a Super Bowl and was a 9 time pro bowler. I stand behind my QB love u 3

Then Tim Patrick chimed in telling Jeudy to say it louder:

Say it louder for the people in the back ! ! !

Both Kendall Hinton and Garett Bolles also came out on Twitter and expressed their angst against these reports.

Mike Klis of 9News was able to get a direct quote from Jeudy after practice. Hearing Jeudy talk about Russell Wilson shows just how important a guy like Wilson has been for, at least some, the players in that locker room.

Jerry Jeudy explains why he went to social media to support his QB, Russell Wilson. #9sports pic.twitter.com/lr1ER4szqF — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 29, 2022

Losing teams have drama like this. There are some discontent players in that locker room likely who look at Russell Wilson with envy and dislike for the poor product on the field, but if this team was winning all year long we would never have this kind of stuff happening.

It is what it is. For 2022, at least. The front office changes and coaching changes coming will need to snap this franchise out of this seven-year-long funk its been in or we’ll have more of the same next December.

Winning will cure all that ails... maybe next year!