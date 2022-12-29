Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos saw some reprieve from their long list of injuries with three injured players progressing from DNP to some form of practicing. Both Mike Purcell and K’Waun Williams progressed to limited and Dalton Risner went from limited to full on Thursday.
This game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a difficult one to predict. While most of us likely assume it will be a blowout loss, its the NFL and strange things happen the first game after a head coaching change is made. Teams do weird things in the face of chaos and upheaval. That is why I won’t be predicting a blowout loss, but given how good the Chiefs are playing right now I’ll likely still predict a loss.
Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Billy Turner
|OL
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FULL
|FULL
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
