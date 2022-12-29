Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos saw some reprieve from their long list of injuries with three injured players progressing from DNP to some form of practicing. Both Mike Purcell and K’Waun Williams progressed to limited and Dalton Risner went from limited to full on Thursday.

This game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a difficult one to predict. While most of us likely assume it will be a blowout loss, its the NFL and strange things happen the first game after a head coaching change is made. Teams do weird things in the face of chaos and upheaval. That is why I won’t be predicting a blowout loss, but given how good the Chiefs are playing right now I’ll likely still predict a loss.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP Baron Browning OLB Back DNP DNP Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP LIMITED Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP FULL Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED FULL Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP FULL DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Prince Tega Wanogho T Illness -- DNP Michael Burton FB Groin FULL FULL Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL FULL Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL FULL Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL FULL