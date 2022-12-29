 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos have issued their weekly laundry list of injuries, but the Kansas City Chiefs looked healthy as ever. Here is your Thursday injury report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos saw some reprieve from their long list of injuries with three injured players progressing from DNP to some form of practicing. Both Mike Purcell and K’Waun Williams progressed to limited and Dalton Risner went from limited to full on Thursday.

This game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be a difficult one to predict. While most of us likely assume it will be a blowout loss, its the NFL and strange things happen the first game after a head coaching change is made. Teams do weird things in the face of chaos and upheaval. That is why I won’t be predicting a blowout loss, but given how good the Chiefs are playing right now I’ll likely still predict a loss.

Anyway, here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP
Baron Browning OLB Back DNP DNP
Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP LIMITED
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL
Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP FULL
Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED FULL
Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP FULL
DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP FULL

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Prince Tega Wanogho T Illness -- DNP
Michael Burton FB Groin FULL FULL
Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL FULL
Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL FULL
Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...