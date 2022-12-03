AFC West watch: Chiefs-Bengals set for fun rematch

The good news is the Denver Broncos game gets over “early.”

That leaves time for fans to watch what is the “Game of the Week.”

When it comes to the AFC West, the race is over. Again. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will win the division for the seventh-straight year.

Now it’s a matter of AFC seeding or even making the playoffs.

Here’s a look at this week’s AFC West watch.

The rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. And this one should not disappoint.

Somewhat of a surprise is that DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs as the -2-point favorite. The total is a monster number at 52.5.

One interesting factoid that doesn't really mean anything (or does it) is Joe Burrow has never lost to Mahomes.

The defense that makes the most stops and wins the turnover battle will win this game.

Chris Jones will test any offensive line, so that’s a battle to watch.

They have a slight edge based on how Mahomes and the Chiefs are playing right now. And since KC lost to the Buffalo Bills, it can’t afford to lose if it wants to keep the home-field advantage.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers kept their playoff hopes alive last week with a miracle win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Now it needs to do so again against a hot Raiders team that just upset the Seattle Seahawks.

DraftKings has the Raiders as the slight -2-point favorite.

The key for the Chargers is stopping Josh Jacobs, which no one has been able to do over the last few weeks.

LA’s offensive line will also need to find a way to block Maxx Crosby. He’s literally the only player on the Las Vegas defense.

The Chargers need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.