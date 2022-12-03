Broncos place wide receiver KJ Hamler on the injured reserve

According to NFL Network’s insider, Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos have placed wide receiver K.J. Hamler on the injured reserve. The speedy receiver suffered a setback in his rehab of a hamstring injury and is now sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

Source: The #Broncos are placing WR KJ Hamler on Injured Reserve after he had a setback with his hamstring. That’s a league-high 15 players currently on IR for Denver and the most money on IR, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2022

Hamler joins a growing list of Broncos on the injured reserve. As Rapoport states, the Broncos have a league-high 15 members of their roster on the injured reserve and have the most amount of money on the injured reserve as well.

Hamler suffered a hamstring injury a few weeks back and suffered a setback during his rehab which is why he is now on the injured reserve. Injuries have been a major setback in the former second-round selection's career. He has missed more games throughout his career than he has played in, which is never good.

You have to think Hamler’s stint with the Broncos may come to an end this offseason. He’s oft-injured, General Manager George Paton did not draft him, and the production is just not there. So, it might be time to cut ties and try to improve this banged-up and underperforming receiver unit.

With Hamler opening up a roster spot, the Broncos promoted undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson from their practice squad to their 53-man roster. He caught his first career touchdown in the loss vs. the Panthers last week and will now likely finish out the year on the Broncos' active roster.