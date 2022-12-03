Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to play vs. the Ravens

According to ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter, Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to play in today’s game vs. the Baltimore Ravens barring any setbacks during the pre-game workouts.

This is good news for a Broncos offense that really struggled without Jeudy, even though they still struggled with him on the field. However, having Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil, and Brandon Johnson as the other receiving options behind Courtland Sutton isn’t a recipe for success. So, getting Jeudy back will hopefully spark the offense a little bit.

Through nine games, Jeudy has totaled 30 receptions for 449 yards and 3 touchdowns. This is not the production we were expecting, especially with Russell Wilson as the quarterback, but that is among the many disappointments we have had during this 2022 Broncos season.

Getting Jeudy back is nice, but he will likely be on a snap count after missing multiple weeks and just getting in a limited practice on Friday. So, hopefully, when he is out there, he can make some noise against a suspect Baltimore secondary.

He will join receiver Courtland Sutton who is dealing with a stomach bug but is expected to play, Hall Of Famer Kendall Hinton, and undrafted rookies Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson as the receivers for quarterback Russell Wilson in this one.