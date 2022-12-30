Is George Paton’s job on the line?

Well, there’s certainly been a lot to talk about coming off of that 51-14 butt whooping. There’s definitely a long list of names that could be blamed for not only this game, but this season. I know that Broncos Country has keyed in on a couple of names and position groups. Just take a look at these poll results, or even the comments over on our Instagram page.

It’s once again time to take a look at your responses to my statements following Week 16, and see if you have deemed them overreactions, or if there is some truth to them. Make sure to get your votes in when the polls go up on our Instagram story every Monday! And as always, sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

This season has been the worst offensive line performance in team history

We all know that the offensive line has been just down right bad this year, in either facet of the offense. They are poor when it comes to run blocking, and they’ve given up a whopping 57 sacks; the most in the league. They are on pace to set a new franchise single-season record for sacks allowed. This abysmal play was on full display against the Rams as they seemingly gave up sacks out of spite towards Wilson. It got so ugly that Brett Rypien had to step in. Jeez, this team.

Poll results: Not an overreaction (84% of votes)

The defense has finally given up on the season

Much like the offensive line, it looks like the defense finally had enough of this season, or maybe they’ve just reached their limits physically. Even though the offense has struggled to put up 16 points a game, the defense has been stout, and has been a top 5 defense for just about the entire year. That is, until Sunday, where they gave up 51 points to one of the worst offenses in the league. It’s hard to be mad at them though. I’m more impressed that it took them this long to break.

Poll results: Not an overreaction (82% of votes)

George Paton deserves to be fired for the Hackett hiring and Russ trade/ extension

Now here is one of the most divisive topics of the year: should George Paton be fired? It seems like this won’t be happening, at least not for another year, but there’s a feeling like Paton has been neutered by Greg Penner. There’s no denying that Paton has done a lot of good for the Denver Broncos, especially when it comes to the draft. He was a breath of fresh air following the Elway drafts that always featured a tall quarterback that turned out to be a bust. Paton has made some great draft picks, but bringing in Hackett and signing Russell Wilson have been questionable moves at best, and career killers at worst.

Poll results: Overreaction (53% of votes)