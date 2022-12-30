Firing Nathaniel Hackett has Broncos fans feeling the team is heading back in the right direction

It has been an eventful week for Denver Broncos. After a shocking 51-14 road blowout to the Los Angeles Rams which featured pushing and shoving on the sidelines and punches thrown post-game, new Broncos Owner/CEO Greg Penner made the decision to move on from Nathaniel Hackett. The team made Jerry Rosenburg interim head coach and fired offensive line coach Butch Barry and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes.

These moves sent Broncos fans surveyed in our weekly poll in the opposite direction from what we usually see after a bad loss. Fans are still mostly not happy with the team, but a good number of us (myself included) is feeling the team is at least making moves necessary to push them back in the right direction long-term. Hackett wasn’t it and we all knew it fairly early on this season.

What do you think of these survey results? Let's discuss in the comments section below.