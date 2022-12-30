Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

Every single time I have been critical of Loren Landow’s track record with the Denver Broncos dating back to 2018 when he was first hired, I have been met with criticism and comments about him being well-respected and the best training in all of Colorado. Well, maybe the team should look outside of Colorado with their next hire because this training staff isn’t producing results.

I’ll take the criticism. I’m a fan first and a blogger second. This fan is fed up with the track record of injuries Landow and his staff has brought to Denver. From one of the healthiest teams in the six years prior to one of the most-injured since, the facts speak for themselves and it isn’t just about one year. It’s the entire body of work.

Anyway, let’s get to the reason for my mini-rant to start this post. The Broncos have moved rookie tight end Greg Dulcich to injured reserve after injuring his hamstring this week. He joins a rather absurdly long list of player son IR for the team this season. Also ruled out this week is Randy Gregory and Calvin Anderson. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy, Baron Browning, D.J. Jones, and Kendall Hinton are all questionable for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Knee -- -- LIMITED -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP LIMITED FULL -- Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED FULL FULL -- Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP FULL FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Burton FB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL FULL FULL -- Prince Tega Wanogho T Illness -- DNP FULL -- Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL FULL FULL