Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

Every single time I have been critical of Loren Landow’s track record with the Denver Broncos dating back to 2018 when he was first hired, I have been met with criticism and comments about him being well-respected and the best training in all of Colorado. Well, maybe the team should look outside of Colorado with their next hire because this training staff isn’t producing results.
I’ll take the criticism. I’m a fan first and a blogger second. This fan is fed up with the track record of injuries Landow and his staff has brought to Denver. From one of the healthiest teams in the six years prior to one of the most-injured since, the facts speak for themselves and it isn’t just about one year. It’s the entire body of work.
Anyway, let’s get to the reason for my mini-rant to start this post. The Broncos have moved rookie tight end Greg Dulcich to injured reserve after injuring his hamstring this week. He joins a rather absurdly long list of player son IR for the team this season. Also ruled out this week is Randy Gregory and Calvin Anderson. Meanwhile, Jerry Jeudy, Baron Browning, D.J. Jones, and Kendall Hinton are all questionable for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Billy Turner
|OL
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
