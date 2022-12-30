Week 17: Broncos at Chiefs - everything we know

The Denver Broncos season is over, but the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get homefield in the AFC. Here is everything we have on the game.

The Denver Broncos are certainly going to be overmatched on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs here in Week 17, but with a new interim head coach we could see some strange things happen in this game. For one, the Chiefs won’t even know who on the Broncos coaching staff is actually creating the offensive game plan this week.

“The whole offensive structure, as you can imagine, has changed a little bit because Nathaniel was incredibly involved in our offense,” Rosburg said on Thursday. “In his absence, we have had to reorganize and go forward that way. We’re going to determine who is calling the plays. We have determined that. I see no real good reason to help Coach [Andy] Reid with any of those things, so we will just keep that close to the vest.”

It’s an interesting strategy from interim head coach Jerry Rosburg and one which we’ll see play out on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.