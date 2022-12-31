Podcast: Previewing the Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 17

New interim head coach Jerry Rosburg has a plan to throw the Andy Reid and Kansas City Chiefs off their game. That plan is to keep it a secret who in the Denver Broncos organization will be calling offensive plays.

“We have a lot of talented coaches,” Rosburg said on Thursday. “The whole offensive structure, as you can imagine, has changed a little bit because Nathaniel was incredibly involved in our offense. In his absence, we have had to reorganize and go forward that way. We’re going to determine who is calling the plays. We have determined that. I see no real good reason to help [Chiefs Head] Coach [Andy] Reid with any of those things, so we will just keep that close to the vest. We’ll see who shows up on Sunday calling those plays. We have really good coaches on offense, and I trust these guys.”

If you asked me if this was going to work, then I’d shrug and point to Jeff Saturday’s first game as interim head coach. Granted it was against the other AFC West laughing stock in the Las Vegas Raiders, but he went in there and made a fool of Josh McDaniels on the road in Vegas. It’s the NFL, so anything could potentially happen.

My take on this is simple... It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see how it plays out.

