Broncos vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos likely face one of the strongest teams yet this season in the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe the San Francisco 49ers are better, but if you look at Denver’s schedule, so far, it has been fairly soft. That ends this week.
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if beating the Ravens would help prove what this team is capable of and he sidestepped the question.
“We want to go get our first win,” Hackett said on Friday. “It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. Right now, it happens to be the Baltimore Ravens. They are very, very, very good football team. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and we have to get out there and we got to go win a football game. I think in the NFL, everybody’s capable of beating everybody at any time.”
Although, he did give the Ravens a 3-very good football rating. That is a lot of very’s to account for, so the Broncos better be playing their very, very, very, very best football to get back into the win column this weekend.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time
Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
TV Channel: CBS / Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you are in the BLUE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.
If you see BLUE in your area, you’ll have the #Broncos #Ravens game on CBS this weekend. #DENvsBAL https://t.co/yXaNCCMxd5— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) December 1, 2022
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Illness
|--
|--
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|OUT
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Dre’Mont Jones
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|--
|--
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
Ravens Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Del’Shawn Phillips
|OLB
|Quad
|--
|DNP
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|OLB
|NIR – resting player
|--
|--
|DNP
|--
|Ronnie Stanley
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|--
|Nick Boyle
|TE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Ben Cleveland
|G
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Daniel Faalele
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Quad
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Patrick Mekari
|T
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Broncos-Ravens Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a 7.5-point underdog to the Ravens. However, that line has steadily grown this week to almost a double-digit spread at 9.5-points. The over/under is at 39.5. I think the Broncos should cover here, but I do not think they will overcome a much better Ravens team this week.
Fan Sentiment
This week we went to the 2023 NFL Draft and asked Broncos fans where they think the first-round pick they sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade would end up. We overwhelmingly believe it’ll be a Top 5 pick. Not ideal.
Hot Reads
Broncos Podcasts
For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.
Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.
Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 13
Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 13
Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 13
Broncos Odds & Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 13
Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 13
You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.
Social Media Information
MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog
MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport
MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord
Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football
MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
Loading comments...