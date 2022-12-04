Broncos vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos likely face one of the strongest teams yet this season in the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe the San Francisco 49ers are better, but if you look at Denver’s schedule, so far, it has been fairly soft. That ends this week.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if beating the Ravens would help prove what this team is capable of and he sidestepped the question.

“We want to go get our first win,” Hackett said on Friday. “It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. Right now, it happens to be the Baltimore Ravens. They are very, very, very good football team. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and we have to get out there and we got to go win a football game. I think in the NFL, everybody’s capable of beating everybody at any time.”

Although, he did give the Ravens a 3-very good football rating. That is a lot of very’s to account for, so the Broncos better be playing their very, very, very, very best football to get back into the win column this weekend.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV Channel: CBS / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the BLUE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Courtland Sutton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist -- -- LIMITED -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED OUT Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL FULL FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) -- -- FULL -- Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL FULL FULL --

Ravens Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Del’Shawn Phillips OLB Quad -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE Jason Pierre-Paul OLB NIR – resting player -- -- DNP -- Ronnie Stanley T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT Marcus Peters CB NIR – resting player DNP DNP LIMITED -- Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Ben Cleveland G Illness -- DNP FULL -- Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP DNP FULL -- Kyle Hamilton S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Lamar Jackson QB Quad LIMITED FULL FULL -- Isaiah Likely TE Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP LIMITED FULL --

Broncos-Ravens Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a 7.5-point underdog to the Ravens. However, that line has steadily grown this week to almost a double-digit spread at 9.5-points. The over/under is at 39.5. I think the Broncos should cover here, but I do not think they will overcome a much better Ravens team this week.

Fan Sentiment

This week we went to the 2023 NFL Draft and asked Broncos fans where they think the first-round pick they sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade would end up. We overwhelmingly believe it’ll be a Top 5 pick. Not ideal.

