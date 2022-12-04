 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos are already down and out and now face a strong Baltimore Ravens team on the road in Week 13. Here’s how to watch.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos likely face one of the strongest teams yet this season in the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe the San Francisco 49ers are better, but if you look at Denver’s schedule, so far, it has been fairly soft. That ends this week.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked if beating the Ravens would help prove what this team is capable of and he sidestepped the question.

“We want to go get our first win,” Hackett said on Friday. “It’s that simple. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. Right now, it happens to be the Baltimore Ravens. They are very, very, very good football team. It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and we have to get out there and we got to go win a football game. I think in the NFL, everybody’s capable of beating everybody at any time.”

Although, he did give the Ravens a 3-very good football rating. That is a lot of very’s to account for, so the Broncos better be playing their very, very, very, very best football to get back into the win column this weekend.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV Channel: CBS / Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you are in the BLUE areas on the map below, you will be able to watch this game on CBS. Alaska and Hawaii will not be carrying this game.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT
KJ Hamler WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT
Jonathan Harris DL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT
Courtland Sutton WR Illness -- -- DNP QUESTIONABLE
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist -- -- LIMITED --
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED OUT
Kendall Hinton WR Foot FULL FULL FULL --
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL --
Dre’Mont Jones DE Illness DNP LIMITED FULL --
Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) -- -- FULL --
Dalton Risner G Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL --
Jalen Virgil WR Hip FULL FULL FULL --

Ravens Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Del’Shawn Phillips OLB Quad -- DNP DNP QUESTIONABLE
Jason Pierre-Paul OLB NIR – resting player -- -- DNP --
Ronnie Stanley T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Tylan Wallace WR Hamstring -- LIMITED DNP OUT
Marcus Peters CB NIR – resting player DNP DNP LIMITED --
Nick Boyle TE Illness DNP DNP FULL --
Ben Cleveland G Illness -- DNP FULL --
Daniel Faalele T Illness DNP DNP FULL --
Kyle Hamilton S Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Marlon Humphrey CB Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
Lamar Jackson QB Quad LIMITED FULL FULL --
Isaiah Likely TE Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL --
Patrick Mekari T Illness DNP LIMITED FULL --

Broncos-Ravens Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a 7.5-point underdog to the Ravens. However, that line has steadily grown this week to almost a double-digit spread at 9.5-points. The over/under is at 39.5. I think the Broncos should cover here, but I do not think they will overcome a much better Ravens team this week.

Fan Sentiment

This week we went to the 2023 NFL Draft and asked Broncos fans where they think the first-round pick they sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade would end up. We overwhelmingly believe it’ll be a Top 5 pick. Not ideal.

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

For this season, we have completely revamped our entire podcasting efforts for 2022. We have added more long-form shows, but have also begun a daily morning news podcast we have dubbed Horse Tracks to keep fans updated on everything that’s going on in a shorter type of episode.

Here are the long-form shows we produce each week.

Mile High Report Roundup with Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann: Week 13

Something Something Broncos with Jess Place and Mike DeCicco: Week 13

Broncos Binge with Rachel Strand and Dalton Coble: Week 13

Broncos Odds & Endzones with Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati: Week 13

Dublin to Denver with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stuart Roche: Week 13

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Discord: Join Mile High Report Discord

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live

Broncos Schedule 2022

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2022 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN / ABC 16-17 0-1
2 9/18/2022 vs Houston Texans 2:25 PM CBS 16-9 1-1
3 9/25/2022 vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock 11-10 2-1
4 10/2/2022 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 23-32 2-2
5 10/6/2022 vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF) 6:15 PM Amazon Prime 9-12 2-3
6 10/17/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF) 6:15 PM ESPN 16-19 2-4
7 10/23/2022 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 9-16 2-5
8 10/30/2022 at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK) 7:30 AM ESPN+ 21-17 3-5
9 11/6/2022 BYE WEEK
10 11/13/2022 at Tennessee Titans 11:00 AM CBS 10-17 3-6
11 11/20/2022 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:05 PM FOX 16-22 3-7
12 11/27/2022 at Carolina Panthers 11:00 AM FOX 10-23 3-8
13 12/4/2022 at Baltimore Ravens 11:00 AM CBS
14 12/11/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC / Peacock
15 12/18/2022 vs Arizona Cardinals 2:05 PM FOX
16 12/25/2022 at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day) 2:30 PM CBS / Paramount+
17 1/1/2023 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS
18 1/8/2023 vs Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD

In This Stream

Week 13: Broncos at Ravens - Everything we know

View all 26 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...