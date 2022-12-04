Memo to Broncos: less talk, more action

Good morning, Broncos Country!

Some free advice to the Denver Broncos.

Less talk, more action.

When Greg Penner and George Patton gather the local media after this season's unmitigated disaster, please don’t feed us empty cliches, promises and platitudes.

Don’t sell us that you’re going to “get this fixed.”

Don’t tell Broncos Country “how determined we are to turn this around.”

“It’s our No. 1 priority.”

Do it.

Actually effing do it.

As the old adage goes, actions speak louder than words.

Fans of the Broncos are tired of hearing from people. They actually want them to deliver.

This franchise is a losing franchise.

It’s one of the worst in the NFL.

Just look at how the NFL views Denver. The likely MVP and one of the best teams in the league couldn’t outweigh the stench of the Broncos and the game got flexed off of Sunday Night Football.

To make matters even worse, apathy has set in for this organization. The next step is for people to stop showing up, buying tickets and merchandise.

Think about that: One of the most passionate fanbases in sports doesn’t care. Why should the fans care when the franchise clearly does not?

So when this latest disaster of a season is over, don't pee all over our shoes and tell us it’s raining.

Give us an umbrella, get us a towel to dry off and show this fanbase you actually give a shit.

