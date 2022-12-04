 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Ravens gameday inactives: Week 13

The Denver Broncos will see the return of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy against the Baltimore Ravens. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos&nbsp;v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos got just a wee bit healthier this week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be making his return after suffering an ankle injury earlier this season. Considering how badly Denver will need some offensive production in this game, it will be good to get any and all help they can muster this week.

Meanwhile, KJ Hamler suffered a setback in his return with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve this week. Cornerback K’Waun Williams was close to returning, but he was downgraded to out on Saturday. The injury bug in Dove Valley is certainly nowhere near out of the way, but its a rare weekend when we see the return of a starter. That is certainly worth celebrating even if Denver is a huge underdog in this game.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Ravens today.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Dakota Allen LB
Andrew Beck TE/FB
Anthony Harris S
Jonathan Harris DL
Michael Ojemudia CB
Albert Okwuegbunam TE
K'Waun Williams CB

Ravens inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Pepe Williams CB
Mike Davis RB
Del'Shawn Phillips OLB
Josh Bynes ILB
Ronnie Staley OT
Charlie Kolar TE
David Ojabo OLB

