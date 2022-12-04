Week 13: Broncos at Ravens - Live Updates

The Denver Broncos (3-8) are facing a strong, AFC contender in the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) in Week 13. Being on the road and in such a hostile environment, the Broncos offense is going to have do something it hasn’t done much all season to win this game. Score points.

In-Game Updates

9:30 AM: The Broncos released their gameday inactives and confirmed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would be active today, however, both cornerback K’Waun Williams and FB/TE Andrew Beck would remain out for this game. Wide receiver KJ Hamler has also been moved to injured reserve.

11:10 AM: Surprisingly, the Broncos opened up with a lot of tight end heavy formations. They ran the ball effectively on the first drive, but it was a wide open Greg Dulcich for 27-yards that secured the scoring position. The only questionable decision was a draw play on third and five that ultimately led to a 52-yard field goal from Brandon McManus. Broncos are up 3-0 early on the Ravens.

11:35 AM: The first quarter was dominated by the Broncos defense. They held the Ravens to 17 total yards and a single first down. However, Denver’s offense secured two three and outs after their opening scoring drive. Denver leads 3-0 after one quarter of play.

11:40 AM: Lamar Jackson went down after a sack and was ruled questionable to return after heading to the locker room with a knee injury.

11:52 AM: With Tyler Huntley in for the injured Jackson, the Ravens offense took flight. They drove down the field quickly, but once inside the red zone the NFL’s top-ranked red zone defense took control. They would force the Ravens to kick a 26-yard field goal to tie the game up at 3.

12:06 PM: Jerry Jeudy went big with his first catch after coming back from injury on this 40-yard catch from Russell Wilson in the second quarter.

12:23 PM: The Denver Broncos defense is dominating this game and the offense is doing just enough to kick one more field goal to lead 6-3 at halftime. Full second quarter recap.

1:00 PM: After a Broncos punt on their first third quarter possession, the Broncos defense took matters in their own hands with a Justin Simmons interception at the Ravens 40-yard line to set the offense up with excellent field position.

1:01 PM: The Broncos offense would go a quick three and out, but gained just enough yards to setup a Brandon McManus 5-yard field goal to put them up 9-3.

1:09 PM: Denver’s defense is continuing to dominate. They are taking a 9-3 lead into the fourth quarter. Full third quarter recap.

1:14 PM: With the Ravens driving to start the fourth quarter, the called a very odd play that resulted in a Justin Simmons end zone interception to give the ball back to the Broncos offense.

Game Preview

There is an interesting, if troubling, pattern from the Broncos offense this season. Since Week 2, they have scored 16-23 points every other week. In those in between weeks, they have scored 10 or fewer. We’re on a 16-23 point weekend, so maybe they have a chance in this game after all.

Yes, I’ve entered the superstitious period of the season. In the off weeks, Denver’s offense has scored 11 (2 pts from the defense), 9, 9, 10, and 10 points. In the on weeks, they have scored 16, 23, 16, 21, and 16. It’s an on week, so clearly hey are due for an offensive ‘explosion’ here. Let’s ride.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. The Broncos are nearly double-digit underdogs with an over/under at 40. I like Denver to cover in this game, but I just don’t think they have enough offensive firepower to win outright.