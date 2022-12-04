Broncos vs. Ravens first quarter recap

The Denver Broncos lost the opening coin toss and the Baltimore Ravens deferred, giving Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense the ball to start the game. That might be a good thing considering how bad they are offensively in the third quarter.

They came out swinging early. They got across midfield on a big 27-yard catch to Greg Dulcich who was wide open. They would run three straight times from there for five yards and a field goal attempt. Brandon McManus nailed the 52-yard attempt to give Denver the early lead.

Broncos 3, Ravens 0.

After forcing a three and out on the Ravens opening drive, Wilson and the Broncos offense got the ball right back at their own 20-yard line. Faced with a third and one, Latavius Murray was stuffed at the line and ended their drive with a three and out as well.

Lamar Jackson took off running to start the next drive to gain nine yards and they would pick up the first down on the next run play. DeShawn Williams broke through on the next play to sack Jackson. It was only the third sack by the Broncos defense since the trade deadline. That would lead to shutting down the Ravens drive to force another punt.

Wilson rolled out on first down and had Courtland Sutton wide open at the first down marker, but his pass was well behind. After a five yard run, Wilson tried to run for the first but failed to secure yet another three and out.

The first quarter would come to an end with a Broncos sack on Jackson. Denver held the Ravens to 17 total yards and 1 first down in the first quarter.