Final Score: Broncos offense stinks again; lose 10-9 to Ravens

The Denver Broncos defense played outstanding football against the Baltimore Ravens all game long, until the very end giving up a 16-play, 91 yard drive to give them a decisive 10-9 lead. The real blame should go to the Broncos’ offense who led six plays for four yards after two turnovers by the defense. Again, they could only muster three field goals all game long. At 3-9, we can keep the countdown to the end of the Nathaniel Hackett era going to five games.

First Quarter

The story of the first quarter was again the Broncos’ defense. They held Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to just 17 total yards and just one first down. Meanwhile, the Broncos offense opened up with a field goal drive, but outside of that they have been a three and out kind of team again.

The biggest news was Lamar Jackson heading to the locker room after this sack that ended the first quarter. He would be ruled questionable to return with a knee injury.

Second Quarter

The first big play of the game came from the Broncos offense. They were backed up deep in their own territory, but Wilson found Jerry Jeudy open deep for a 40-yard gain to jumpstart a scoring drive late in the first half that would lead to a field goal.

Jeudy and Greg Dulcich led the way offensively in the first half. Dulcich had 5 catches for 55 yards and Jeudy logged 3 for 49. The touchdowns were not there, but the Broncos defense continued to stymie the Ravens offense all through the first half to keep Denver out in front.

Third Quarter

The story of this game through three quarters has been the Broncos defense. They have completely smothered the Ravens offense. A key takeaway by Justin Simmons midway through the third quarter would lead to more points.

The Broncos’ offense would go three and out, but were in range for a 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus to extend their lead to six points in the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth quarter, the Ravens had a nice drive going to start the final quarter getting into field goal range after converting a fourth and two just on the Broncos’ side of the field. However, that drive was snuffed out again by another Justin Simmons interception - this time in the end zone.

After the Broncos offense punted, because we all know that they did after this turnover, the Ravens got another chance to get back into this game. The defense forced another punt, though, so none of that yet.

— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 4, 2022

With a completely winnable game ahead of them, the Broncos offense needed to start showing up. They did that to start their next drive with under seven minutes to go in the game. Wilson found Dulcich out past midfield for a 31-yard gain to break things wide open.

In maddening fashion, the offense would then go three straight and nowhere to punt it away again. The Broncos defense stuffed the Ravens on a third and one, short of their own 20-yard line. The Ravens decided to go for it. If the Broncos had stopped them it would have been game over, but Mark Andrews took the sneak for the first down.

A really dumb penalty by Alex Singleton who had an ugly helmet-to-helmet penalty for another 15-yards to get Baltimore out past the 40-yard line with three minutes to go in the game. The two minute warning hit with the Ravens facing a third and four.

Patrick Surtain picked up the defensive pass interference in coverage on Mark Andrews to set the Ravens up at the Broncos 40-yard line. Two plays later they were inside the 30. With just over a minute to go, they were inside the 20 facing a third and three. Kenyan Drake pushed ahead for a yard to bring up a potentially game-decided fourth and two. Huntley kept the ball himself and got the first down, then the next play they picked up a first and goal at the 2 yard line. They would punch it in on the next play.

Game over.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9.