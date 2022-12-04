Broncos vs. Ravens second quarter recap

The Baltimore Ravens received some bad news on Lamar Jackson to start the second quarter. He injured his knee on the sack that ended the first quarter and was ruled questionable to return. The Denver Broncos didn’t do much on their next drive, but they did at least gain a few first downs.

After just a 35-yard punt by Corliss Waitman, the Ravens began with great field position to start the next drive with quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Corliss Waitman’s punting day so far:



39 yarder

46 yarder

35 yarders — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 4, 2022

Huntley wasted no time finding Mark Andrews absolutely wide open for a huge 22-yard gain into Broncos’ territory. Denver’s defense had no answer for Huntley and the Ravens offense on the next drive as they easily moved into field goal range on that first drive with Huntley in at quarterback.

After one of the softest roughing-the-passer calls of the season, the Ravens were just outside of the 10 yard line with a first and 10. The Broncos’ elite red zone defense took over from there and the Ravens would tie things up with a 26-yard field goal.

Broncos 3, Ravens 3.

An immediate three and out brought the Broncos defense back out with just over four minutes left in the half. In true 2022 Broncos fashion, the defense forced the Ravens into a three and out anyway.

Jerry Jeudy showed up on the next play. He secured a deep pass from Russell Wilson for 40-yards almost out to midfield just before the two minute warning.

After a pre-snap penalty and a couple of plays going no where the Broncos were on the verge of another punt. Wilson, on third and 11, found Greg Dulcich open for a 22-yard gain into field goal range.

With less than a minute to go, the Broncos were trying to find a way to get into the end zone. They wouldn’t get another first down and would kick the field goal with around 30 seconds left in the half.

Broncos 6, Ravens 3.