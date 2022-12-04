Broncos vs. Ravens third quarter recap

The Baltimore Ravens began the second half with the ball, but somehow the Denver Broncos lost an offensive player. Courtland Sutton was ruled questionable to return with a hamstring injury to begin the third quarter. The Denver defense would force the Ravens to punt again anyway.

Mike Boone broke free behind a Kendall Hinton block for a first down to open the Broncos’ first second half possession. However, the third quarter offense took over from there and Denver would punt four plays later.

The Ravens looked like they were going to get a drive going on their next possession, but after a nice reception for a first down and a first down run, Justin Simmons toe tapped his way to an interception at the Ravens 40-yard line.

With it being in the third quarter, the Broncos offense went three and out after this interception. Because that is who they are. A 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus did extend their lead, however.

Broncos 9, Ravens 3.

The third quarter would end with the Ravens driving.