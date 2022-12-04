4 winners, 6 losers from the Broncos 10-9 loss to the Ravens

Give this to the Denver Broncos: At least they’re finding creative ways to lose. That’s about the only creativity you’ll see from this rancid football team.

The latest loss is to a Baltimore Ravens team without Lamar Jackson, allowing a game-winning drive to a backup quarterback. Denver falls to 3-9 on the season and it cannot end soon enough.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Greg Dulcich

The rookie tight end was literally the only offense. Duclich finished with six catches for a game-high 85 yards.

Justin Simmons

The Broncos safety created two interceptions. Simmons also had five tackes (four solo), two passes defended and one tackle for loss.

Brandon McManus

When you’re responsible for all of your team’s points, I guess you make the list.

Can just picture the size of the smiles on the faces of Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Losers

Nathaniel (will never) Hackett

As the head coach of this unmitigated disaster, he makes the list. It’s also his offense that still cannot score touchdowns or literally do anything. Think about this: The Broncos never got into the red zone on Sunday. Just remember, “It starts with me.”

Klint Kubiak

At least the Broncos have the third-down pass short of the sticks nailed. Or the run on third-and-5. It bears repeating: Denver failed to get inside the red zone. Time to make the switch to someone else. Give Bill Kollar a shot.

Russell Wilson

At least he didn’t turn the ball over. As the quarterback for a team that didn’t score a touchdown or can’t even get inside the red zone, you make the list when your defense gifted you two turnovers and decent field position.

The Broncos offense

This goes without saying, but Denver’s offense is historically bad. You have to try to be this bad at this point. Just epically bad.

The Broncos defense

A game-winning drive to a backup quarterback. Where you give up two fourth downs and commit two penalties. Before the game-winning touchdown by Tyler Huntley, Denver’s defense was unreal.

The Broncos

What a disaster of a franchise.