The Denver Broncos once again snatched defeat out from the jaws of victory on Sunday and now will head back home to face a team they have not beaten since Week 2 of the 2015 season. Over seven years ago. That is a string of 13 consecutive losses to a division rival. They are closing in on the longest streak of 20-straight games lost to a divisional opponent. That happened in the 1960s against the then Oakland Raiders.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 8-point underdogs to the Chiefs in Week 14. The over/under for this game stands at 42.5.
Broncos vs. Chiefs betting odds
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)
Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
ATS Betting Lines: Kansas City -8
Moneyline Odds: Denver +300 / Kansas City -365
Over/Under: 42.5
I’d be tempted to take the Chiefs here with a cover. At some point the defense is going to completely give up trying to drag the offense across the finish line in games and when that happens it’ll be a huge blowout loss. I think that could happen against a team like the Kansas City Chiefs who will likely come into that game next week supremely confident.
I would expect this line to grow to double-digits by Sunday, so getting it early could be the best choice there if you are a bettor. This offense is averaging just over 11-points per game since the Bye, so I would fully expect the Chiefs to score double that in this next game.
What do you think Broncos Country?
