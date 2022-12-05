Horse Tracks: 20-quarters remain for abysmal Broncos in 2022

At kickoff on Sunday, you’d usually find me decked out in my Broncos gear, in front of a fire in the fireplace, slamming cup after cup of coffee, pumped to watch the Broncos play.

For the first time in a long time, that wasn’t me. There were Christmas lights to finish hanging and, let’s be real here, I didn’t think Denver was even going to score a singe point. So, I finished hanging the lights and listened to Dave Logan on the radio. I was in front of a television to start the 2nd quarter and, as I had guessed, had not missed much. 3-0, Broncos were at least winning.

I think this team has at least two more field goals in them. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 4, 2022

There are 20 quarters of Broncos football left in this season and the end can’t come fast enough. The Broncos have gone from appointment watching to disappointment watching and fans are becoming numb to it. It’s become a joke that Denver is contending for lowest scoring team with the 2000 Cleveland Browns, a second-year expansion team. That’s how awful this is.

Denver could win one or two of its remaining games, but chances are even better they lose all of them. What’s painful is that these losses are so damn predictable.

Uh oh… Denver has hit 9-points with a quarter left to play. That may be the last of the scoring we see today. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 4, 2022

Simmons not running that ball back 105 yards for a score will come back to haunt Denver. — Mike DeCicco (@MikeDeCicco) December 4, 2022

So a game ending interception or a 4 and out? How does this game end? — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 4, 2022

…or a missed 70-yard field goal. Let’s put that into play as well. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 4, 2022

It wasn’t 70-yards, but it was close.

So just 20 more quarters of whatever this is in Denver. Just think of the field goals Denver is going to score during that time... It’s a shame I don’t have to hang Christmas lights every weekend from here on out.

