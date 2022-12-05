Monday Night Football Week 13: Saints at Bucs - Live Updates

The NFC South is wide open with all four teams under .500. The only team with a shot to get back there would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) with a win tonight over the New Orleans Saints (4-8). However, if the Saints somehow emerge victorious, that division will become an even more muddied mess with all four teams within two games of each other and all would be at least two games under .500.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I feel like the Saints always play Tom Brady and the Bucs tough, but I do think Tampa Bay will come out on top. I took the Saints to cover and the under on this one.