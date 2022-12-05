 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Football Week 13: Saints at Bucs - Live Updates

The New Orleans Saints will be on the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Here are your live updates from the game.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The NFC South is wide open with all four teams under .500. The only team with a shot to get back there would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) with a win tonight over the New Orleans Saints (4-8). However, if the Saints somehow emerge victorious, that division will become an even more muddied mess with all four teams within two games of each other and all would be at least two games under .500.

Kickoff is set for Monday, December 5, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. I feel like the Saints always play Tom Brady and the Bucs tough, but I do think Tampa Bay will come out on top. I took the Saints to cover and the under on this one.

Saints vs. Bucs live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...