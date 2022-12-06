Broncos currently have the 25th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded edge rusher, Bradley Chubb, to the Miami Dolphins for their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, this pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, so we have to track their wins and losses throughout the remainder of the season to see where the Broncos will pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This week, the 49ers hosted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in a matchup that featured Head Coach Kyle Shanahan going against his former pupil in Mike McDaniel. In the end, the 49ers ended up winning again, but this win came with a cost. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot and is now out for the year. This means they’re down to their third-string quarterback, but they still came out with a 33-17 victory. With this win, the 49ers remained at the top of the NFC West and continue to hold the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft via Tankathon.

This upcoming Sunday, the 49ers travel east to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. It will be an interesting game that will feature third-string quarterback Brock Purdy getting a start against Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs defense. He did well in relief for Jimmy G. but now a team has a full week to prepare for him, so we could see some struggles from him in this one.

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16 - vs Washington Commanders

Week 17 - at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18 - vs. Arizona Cardinals

Ideally, for the Broncos, the 49ers will lose most of these games and give the Broncos a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. They face some division rivals and play some tough games on the road in Tampa Bay, Seattle, and Las Vegas.

The 49ers are currently 8-4, but hopefully, Brady and the Bucs will defeat them and knock them down to 8-5 on the season.