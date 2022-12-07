Chiefs vs Broncos preview: KC gets second “bye week”

The Denver Broncos haven’t beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015.

Patrick Mahomes has never lost to Denver.

None of that will change this weekend, but thankfully the nation won’t get punished by having to watch it on Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook only has the Broncos as +9-point underdogs. Don’t be surprised to see that number jump higher as the week progresses and we get closer to game day. Coming off a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13? KC is going to come to Mile High a little motivated.

As for the total, that number sits at 43. Even if Mahomes and Co. go off for 30 or so points, the Broncos aren’t scoring more than 10. For the season, the under is 11-1 in Denver games.

Offensive Rankings

KC: First in overall offense (423.3 yards per game), 17th in rushing (116.8), first in passing (306.5), first in scoring offense (29.2 points per game).

Denver: Twenty-seventh in overall offense (319.1 yards per game), 24th in rushing (102.9), 21st in passing (212.3), 32nd in scoring offense (13.8 points per game).

Defensive Rankings

KC: Sixteenth in overall defense (343.4 yards per game), sixth in rushing defense (106.2), 23rd in passing defense (237.3), 15th in scoring defense (22.5 points per game).

‘Denver: Third in overall defense (304.6 yards per game), 19th in rushing defense (120.1), third in passing defense (184.5), second in scoring defense (17.0 points per game).

Here are the MHR staff’s keys to Sunday’s game.

Try not to get too embarrassed

Russell Wilson and the Broncos have no shot of beating the Chiefs on Sunday. So don’t lose as the Indianapolis Colts did to the Dallas Cowboys. By the way, Denver lost to the Colts. Wheee. — Ian St. Clair

Any given Sunday

The Broncos have a losing culture and losing mentality, but even teams in the NFL with both of those poor traits can beat the best teams in the league on any given Sunday. Go shock the world. End that 13-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Please. — Tim Lynch

Lean on the defense

The Chiefs lost their revenge game against the Bengals in Week 13. They will be out for blood against a division rival that should provide them with a solid bounce-back opportunity. However, there is a way that the Broncos can keep the game competitive. Lean on the defense and get after Patrick Mahomes. Do that, and it’s possible that the Broncos could cover. Winning isn’t an option here, but covering is. — Adam Malnati

Watch “The Little Giants”

Particularly the halftime speech about “just one time” and get inspired. Other than that, I got nothin’. — Nick Burch

Pitch a shutout

The Broncos’ defense will have to pitch a shutout (credit to MHR member cskilly1 for that fabulous “key to a win”). — Laurie Lattimore-Vokmann

What are your keys to Sunday’s game?