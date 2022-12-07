Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 14

We are entering the “who gives a crap” stage of the Denver Broncos season. It’s a familiar stage over the last six years and one I have grown to loathe. While I hope they beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, I have already prepared myself for another round of disappointment. The feelings are muted though, since once one enters the “who gives a crap” stage it is easier to move on.

There is a lot of work to do come offseason. It’s clear Nathaniel Hackett is going to be one and done, which makes Russell Wilson and the offense the only thing that matters. How are they going to fix that in 2023? That will be the question on our minds for the next 9 months until Week 1 of next season. Well, of course, unless the next head coach believes in playing preseason football.

I think for today, we’ll just stick with our weekly confidence polling. It hit rock bottom last week at 4%. I think the defense snapped back into championship form, but we all know that is never enough for this “who gives a crap” offense we got in Denver.