Broncos could learn a lot from the Bengals

While I’m not a stat geek that delves deep into DVOA, I’ve always read and linked footballoutsiders.com articles when I put our daily news posts together because I feel like they do stats the right way. They try to quantify things about teams by considering all the major angles in what they do (how strong was the opponent, how good was the opponent’s offense, defense, etc).

With our Denver Broncos being a complete dumpster fire, it always warms my heart to see other teams able to stick it to the Kansas City Chiefs (their playoff loss to the Bengals was my favorite game in the past few years).

It strikes me that the Broncos’ front office could learn a lot about how to stop sucking at football by studying the Cincinnati Bengals. They’ve built that team up to be a true contender each and every game with a potent offense, an opportunistic defense, and a team that has a winning attitude.

Obviously, we can’t just make a clone of Joe Burrows appear out of thin air, but maybe it would behoove the Broncos to look at how the Bengals decided to draft Burrows. And also they should look at how they coached him up to help push him towards thriving in the NFL instead of busting out (which is historically what QBs the Broncos draft end up doing).

Broncos News

In all likelihood, Broncos will officially be eliminated from playoffs this week - DenverFan

It’s a stunning low for a franchise in its worst rut ever, as this will mark the seventh straight year Denver’s failed to secure a postseason berth

Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

The Broncos also made a few practice-squad transactions.

Mile High Morning: Javonte Williams says he’s making good progress in recovery from ACL injury

“Injury [recovery] is going good,” Williams said Monday at the launch event for his charitable foundation. “I’m off the crutches; just continuing to rehab and just trying to get back on the field as quickly as I can.”

Other NFL News

Why Cincinnati Bengals are Kansas City's Worst Nightmare | Football Outsiders

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have won three in a row against the Chiefs. Cale Clinton explains why Cincinnati is perfectly designed to take Kansas City down.

The Wild World of the 2022 Minnesota Vikings | Football Outsiders

No matter the stat, there's never been a 10-2 team like the Minnesota Vikings. Plus, introducing game variance!

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive playe

Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn't make claim for QB

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former No. 1 overall pick ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

2022 NFL season: Five playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Will Daniel Jones' Giants overcome an imposing slate of opponents to reach the postseason? Can Ja'Marr Chase's Bengals repeat 2021's late-year magic? Eric Edholm identifies the five playoff contenders facing the toughest remaining schedules in the 2022 NF

Sources - 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo might be OK for playoffs

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery on his broken foot and could return in seven to eight weeks, opening the door to a possible playoff return, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source - Cowboys have concerns after meeting with Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s physical with the Dallas Cowboys has left the team concerned about his availability to play before mid-January, a source tells ESPN's Ed Werder.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter writes puff piece on Deshaun Watson’s ‘progress’ - Sports Illustrated

Adam Schefter uses source for story on Deshaun Watson's unknown treatment

Baker Mayfield Should Still Have Some Suitors - Sports Illustrated

There are several teams who could take a flier on the quarterback this week. Plus, an intriguing QB prospect declares for the draft and the MetLife turf claims another victim.