Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett says that WR Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play vs. the Chiefs

Denver Broncos much-maligned Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett met with the media today and told reporters that Broncos top receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play this Sunday because of a hamstring injury.

As we know, the Broncos will host MVP candidate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Broncos have yet to defeat Mahomes and with their current offensive struggles and now Courtland Sutton down, things are going to be difficult for them once again this weekend.

After Sutton signed his four-year extension last year, and with the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback, expectations were high for the Broncos' top wide receiver. However, much like the rest of the offense, Sutton really has not lived up to those expectations. So far this season, he has totaled 52 receptions for 688 yards, and 1 touchdown. Not an awful year, but not what we expected, and he has had some drop issues this season as well. So, hopefully, we see Sutton bounce back next year.

As for who will be replacing him on the field, look for the recently returning Jerry Jeudy to take over the WR1 duties in his place. After him, it’ll likely be Hall Of Famer Kendall Hinton, and rookies Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson, and Jalen Virgil getting reps once again. Likely another game of rookie tight end Greg Dulcich getting a bunch of targets as well.