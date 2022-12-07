 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have another starter going down with a hamstring injury. This time it will be Courtland Sutton who will miss a game.

By Tim Lynch
Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos continue to become more and more injured with each passing week. Today, we even looked at recent history and found that since 2018 the franchise has suffered three times as many ACL injuries as in the previous six years. That combined with an abnormally high volume of hamstring injuries and we got ourselves quite the problem in 2022.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks hamstring injuries are finicky for each individual player. Courtland Sutton is the latest player to get hit with the issue and will likely miss the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend.

“The hamstrings—they’re so finicky for each individual guy,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “I would expect for us to be safe with that one because we don’t want to have something set back or anything like that. It’s not looking good for this week for him.”

However, history would suggest that the Broncos’ staff themselves are doing things to increase the potential for injury. Maybe not, maybe its just a six-year run of bad luck, but change should be coming. Looking at just this week, Dakota Allen and Andrew Beck are on multi-week hamstring recovery timelines and now Sutton has been added to that list. They just put KJ Hamler on injured reserve with his hamstring injury.

They are just so darn finicky. Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP
Tom Compton OL Illness DNP
Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED
Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED
Deon Bush S Elbow FULL
Willie Gay LB Groin FULL
Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL
Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL
Trey Smith G Knee FULL
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL
Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL
Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

