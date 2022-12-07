Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos continue to become more and more injured with each passing week. Today, we even looked at recent history and found that since 2018 the franchise has suffered three times as many ACL injuries as in the previous six years. That combined with an abnormally high volume of hamstring injuries and we got ourselves quite the problem in 2022.
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks hamstring injuries are finicky for each individual player. Courtland Sutton is the latest player to get hit with the issue and will likely miss the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend.
“The hamstrings—they’re so finicky for each individual guy,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “I would expect for us to be safe with that one because we don’t want to have something set back or anything like that. It’s not looking good for this week for him.”
However, history would suggest that the Broncos’ staff themselves are doing things to increase the potential for injury. Maybe not, maybe its just a six-year run of bad luck, but change should be coming. Looking at just this week, Dakota Allen and Andrew Beck are on multi-week hamstring recovery timelines and now Sutton has been added to that list. They just put KJ Hamler on injured reserve with his hamstring injury.
They are just so darn finicky. Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring/Illness
|DNP
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LIMITED
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FULL
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FULL
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FULL
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FULL
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FULL
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
