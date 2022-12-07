Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos continue to become more and more injured with each passing week. Today, we even looked at recent history and found that since 2018 the franchise has suffered three times as many ACL injuries as in the previous six years. That combined with an abnormally high volume of hamstring injuries and we got ourselves quite the problem in 2022.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks hamstring injuries are finicky for each individual player. Courtland Sutton is the latest player to get hit with the issue and will likely miss the Kansas City Chiefs game this weekend.

“The hamstrings—they’re so finicky for each individual guy,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “I would expect for us to be safe with that one because we don’t want to have something set back or anything like that. It’s not looking good for this week for him.”

However, history would suggest that the Broncos’ staff themselves are doing things to increase the potential for injury. Maybe not, maybe its just a six-year run of bad luck, but change should be coming. Looking at just this week, Dakota Allen and Andrew Beck are on multi-week hamstring recovery timelines and now Sutton has been added to that list. They just put KJ Hamler on injured reserve with his hamstring injury.

They are just so darn finicky. Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring/Illness DNP Tom Compton OL Illness DNP Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED Deon Bush S Elbow FULL Willie Gay LB Groin FULL Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL Trey Smith G Knee FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL