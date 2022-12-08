Scouting the enemy: Kansas City Chiefs

The last time these two teams met was in week 17 of last year and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 28-24 win. Patrick Mahomes showed out during the game, throwing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. On top of that, he was the Chiefs' leading rusher. Mecole Hardman also had an amazing game with eight catches for 108 yards, absolutely torching the Denver Broncos' defense.

Drew Lock was not able to do much through the air, throwing for only 162 yards. However, he did score twice on the ground and Melvin Gordon showed up, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Chiefs’ offseason moves

Key losses: WR Tyreek Hill, S Tyrann Mathieu, DE Melvin Ingram, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Anthony Hitchens, WR Demarcus Robinson, WR Byron Pringle, CB Mike Hughs, DT Jarran Reed

Key Gains: S Justin Reed, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, RB Ronald Jones

2022 NFL Draft: Round one: (21) CB Trent McDuffie, (30) DE George Karlaftis, round two: (54) WR Skyy Moore, (62) S Bryan Cook, round three: (103) LB Leo Chenal, round four: (135) CB Joshua Williams, round five: (145) OT Darian Kinnard, round seven: (243) CB Jaylen Watson, (251) RB Isaih Pacheco, (259) S Naeeh Johnson

Chiefs’ 2022 season so far

Chiefs' current record right now is 9-3 and they currently sit in first in the AFC West, they have had a lot of very good wins, from a week one blowout of the Arizona Cardinals, two three-point wins over the Chargers, and another blowout of the 49ers. They have had also some painful losses from a three-point loss to the Colts and Bengals, and a four-point loss to the Bills.

The offense is led by none other than Patrick Mahomes. I don’t know if anyone knows how good he is, but he is an MVP frontrunner, throwing for 3,808 yards, 30 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions this season. His 30 touchdowns are more than double the Broncos' touchdowns this year. The offense is also led by tight end Travis Kelce who already has 77 catches for 968 yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelce is also one of the best at his position.

Defensively the Chiefs are led by Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed. Jones is currently tied in fifth in the NFL for sacks with 10 on the year so far. He is also one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. Sneed is also having an amazing year with 3.5 sacks (third on the team), eight pass breakups, and one interception.

Tanner’s three keys to victory

Contain Patrick Mahomes at all costs.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the MVP front runners every year, for a good reason. He is the best quarterback the Broncos will play all year he will absolutely torch the defense if we cannot find a way to contain him. Whether it is through the air somehow, or containing his scrambling as in the pocket he is very elusive he is nearly impossible to stop so the only way the Broncos want to win is they’ll have to contain Mahomes.

2. Force the Chiefs to run the ball.

The run game has been shaky for the Chiefs all year. Their leading rusher Isiah Pacheco has 521 yards and three touchdowns on the year. The team has only 295 carries on the year. They don’t trust their run game as they rely on the passing game - understandably. If the Broncos can force them to rely more on their run game, Denver could have a shot at winning.

3. Touchdowns.

Simply put, Broncos need to score touchdowns. It has been over a week since we have seen a Broncos touchdown, and this Kansas City team is too talented to rely on Brandon McManus being the only one scoring. Touchdowns all year have been hard to come by for the Broncos, with only 14 on the year as a team. But we will have to score some against the Chiefs to get the upset win.

Tanner’s prediction

Guess what? Another loss is incoming. The offense is very bad we could see Russell Wilson not having a touchdown yet again, but Latavius Murray will get at least one.

Mahomes frankly will own the Broncos yet again and prove that he is elite by throwing for over 250 yards and two or three touchdowns. Kelce will be able to get a lot of yards and could finish with 75+ yards and a touchdown.

I have no hope in this team anymore because the offense sucks.

Kansas City wins 27-10.