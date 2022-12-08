NFL picks for Week 14 of the 2022 season

The race for second place is strong. Adam Malnati is clearly going to take the top spot in our Mile High Report staff picks challenge. Ian St. Clair, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and myself are in a tight race for second place. It should be fun. If I wasn’t fading so quickly down the stretch here.

Here are the rest of our NFL picks for Week 14 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meanwhile in our MHR Challengers group, Immatryin2score remains well out in front with a four game lead. There are three all within a game of each other fighting for second with Little44, Orange Crush, and RetiredLC up there. I’m still down in 8th place. Immatryin2score, G Unit, and Orange Crush led the way on the weekly with 12 wins each.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!