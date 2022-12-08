Broncos vs. Chiefs: TV broadcast map for Week 14

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chiefs game on your local CBS affiliate. As usual, Alaska and Hawaii will not be getting the Denver Broncos game this week.

This game against the Kansas City Chiefs was originally slated for Sunday Night Football, but Denver has been so bad this season the NFL decided to flex them out of prime time despite facing Patrick Mahomes and the AFC contending Chiefs. Pretty much everyone expects the Broncos to be completely inept on offense again this week and for Kansas City to coast to victor here. It’s probably an accurate assessment of where this game is likely headed, but us real fans will watch regardless.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.