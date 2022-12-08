Week 14: Chiefs at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be looking to avoid being embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Denver Broncos at 3-9 are the yin to the Kansas City Chiefs 9-3 yang in the AFC West. This is a game that was flexed out of prime time so the NFL could avoid having Denver embarrass the league yet again in front of the entire nation.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about the team’s motivation during the losing streak and he talked about being excited to face the rivalry.

“That’s the past,” Hackett said. “For us, it’s the now. It’s a West opponent, and it’s a great rivalry that’s been going on for years. I’m very excited to be part of it. It’s one of those things where we have to show that we can win to make it a better rivalry. That’s the starting point. Regardless of what your record is, it is an important game and it’s a West game. We’ll take it that way. We’ve been in a lot of games, and we have to continually battle. It’s going to be a great test for both sides of the ball.”

That rivalry has been one-sided in recent years as the Broncos have lost 13-straight games to the Chiefs, but with how poorly Hackett’s first season as a head coach has gone it is good for him to focus on whatever positives he can.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on CBS.