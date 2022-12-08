Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos took two steps forward and five steps back on the injury front on Thursday. Both offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) moved from DNP to limited on Thursday, but five new players were added to the injury report to compensate for the good news.
The biggest concern with the new additions is interior defensive lineman D.J. Jones suffering a shoulder injury and was added to the injury report today as a DNP. The rest of the new additions were limited at least, which suggests they could be okay to go come gameday against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Jones issue doesn’t sound as bad as it could be saying, “He had discomfort today, so we’re just taking care of it and taking all precautions.” The coaching staff just isn’t taking any chances.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Shoulder
|--
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Ankle
|--
|LIMITED
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Knee
|--
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DeShawn Williams
|DL
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FULL
|FULL
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FULL
|FULL
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
