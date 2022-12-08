Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos took two steps forward and five steps back on the injury front on Thursday. Both offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) moved from DNP to limited on Thursday, but five new players were added to the injury report to compensate for the good news.

The biggest concern with the new additions is interior defensive lineman D.J. Jones suffering a shoulder injury and was added to the injury report today as a DNP. The rest of the new additions were limited at least, which suggests they could be okay to go come gameday against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Jones issue doesn’t sound as bad as it could be saying, “He had discomfort today, so we’re just taking care of it and taking all precautions.” The coaching staff just isn’t taking any chances.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP D.J. Jones DT Shoulder -- DNP Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP Tom Compton OL Illness DNP LIMITED Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle -- LIMITED Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP LIMITED Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness -- LIMITED Justin Strnad ILB Knee -- LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED LIMITED DeShawn Williams DL Illness -- LIMITED Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED FULL Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED FULL Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED LIMITED Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Deon Bush S Elbow FULL FULL Willie Gay LB Groin FULL FULL Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL FULL Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL FULL Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL FULL Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL FULL Trey Smith G Knee FULL FULL L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL FULL Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL FULL Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL FULL Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL FULL