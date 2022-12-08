 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos added give more players to the injury report on Thursday as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos took two steps forward and five steps back on the injury front on Thursday. Both offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) and kicker Brandon McManus (quad) moved from DNP to limited on Thursday, but five new players were added to the injury report to compensate for the good news.

The biggest concern with the new additions is interior defensive lineman D.J. Jones suffering a shoulder injury and was added to the injury report today as a DNP. The rest of the new additions were limited at least, which suggests they could be okay to go come gameday against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Jones issue doesn’t sound as bad as it could be saying, “He had discomfort today, so we’re just taking care of it and taking all precautions.” The coaching staff just isn’t taking any chances.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP
D.J. Jones DT Shoulder -- DNP
Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP
Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Tom Compton OL Illness DNP LIMITED
Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle -- LIMITED
Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP LIMITED
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness -- LIMITED
Justin Strnad ILB Knee -- LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED LIMITED
DeShawn Williams DL Illness -- LIMITED
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED FULL
Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED FULL
Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL

Chiefs Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED LIMITED
Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Deon Bush S Elbow FULL FULL
Willie Gay LB Groin FULL FULL
Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL FULL
Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL FULL
Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL FULL
Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL FULL
Trey Smith G Knee FULL FULL
L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL FULL
Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL FULL
Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL FULL
Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

