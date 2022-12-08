Thursday Night Football Week 14: Raiders at Rams - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Las Vegas Raiders have completely turned their season around after an 2-7 start. If they can handle the Los Angeles Rams tonight, then they’ll be 6-7 and right in the thick of things a game out of that last playoff spot. Against a depleted Rams teams without their starting quarterback and best offensive weapon in Cooper Kupp, they really have no excuse not to win this game.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Since beating the Denver Broncos, the Raiders have been handling business and quietly getting back into the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. I would expect them to win their fourth-straight game here tonight and cover that nearly touchdown spread. I hate them.