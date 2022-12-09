Has Russell Wilson peaked within this offensive system?

Over the last few days I’ve been reading through your comments on our Instagram page and running polls on the story to get your thoughts on a few statements regarding the Denver Broncos after their most recent loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Normally I write up the reactions from some of the MHR staff, but I wanted to change things up a bit this week.

Make sure to head on over to the Instagram page so you can have the chance to be featured in an Overreactions article in the future! And like always, sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the following statements.

Klint Kubiak is just as bad of a play caller as Nathaniel Hackett is

This observation comes off the back of what has now been three games with Kubiak calling the plays for this Denver offense, and them only managing to put up two touchdowns in their last 34 drives. The running game is still poor, the play calling is still predictable, and the pass game is still mediocre at best.

Poll results: Not an overreaction (61% of the votes)

Against Baltimore, Russell Wilson reached his peak as a QB in this offensive system

Now this wasn’t a great game by Russell Wilson. It was average at best and definitely not what you would expect from a quarter-billion dollar quarterback. But the argument can be made that it’s now the offensive system that is holding Wilson back. He completed almost 80% of his passes, didn’t turn the ball over, and managed to achieve a 102.3 passer rating, which was his 2nd highest passer rating on the season (achieved a 124.9 against the Raiders in October).

Poll results: Not an overreaction (50.02% of the votes)

Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton are the leading contributors to the success of the defense

At least the defense has been a joy to watch this year, at least until it comes to the final drive of the game sometimes. Joesy Jewell and Alex Singleton have been a tackling force to be reckoned with, and once again were the top two tacklers, combining for 34 against Baltimore. And although Pat Surtain II has been on a slight skid recently, he’s been playing at an All-Pro level most of the season and Justin Simmons is still one of the best safeties in the league.

Poll results: Not an overreaction (80% of the votes)