Broncos fans surveyed have no confidence the team is heading in the right direction

We’re back at it again in Week 14 and the confidence polls are right where they should be for the Denver Broncos... Depressing. Just 7% of fans believe this team is heading in the right direction and I am convinced they are not actual Broncos’ fans.

This weekend they will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs, so it is likely this weekly survey isn’t going to move very much next week. Barring some incredible turnaround on offense, the Chiefs will likely coast to victory in this game even if Denver’s defense does its job once again in holding an opposing team under 20 points.

What do you all think of these survey results? If you have any specific Broncos-related questions (serious ones!) that you might be interested in getting fan votes on, let me know in the comments section below.