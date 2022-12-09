Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs both reported rather length injury reports this week, but it is Denver who will be ruling players out with linebacker Dakota Allen, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton all to miss the game. Meanwhile, linebacker Justin Strnad, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, and guard Dalton Risner are all questionable.
The good news is that everyone else on Denver’s injury report were full participants in practice on Friday and likely good to go for Sunday’s game.
For the Chiefs, the have both wide receiver Kadarius Toney and guard Joe Thuney listed as questionable, but both were practicing all week so I would expect both likely to be active for the game.
Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dakota Allen
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Andrew Beck
|FB/TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Justin Strnad
|ILB
|Knee
|--
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Shoulder
|--
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Shoulder/Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Tom Compton
|OL
|Illness
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Ankle
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Jonathan Harris
|DL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Brandon McManus
|K
|Quad (Right)
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist/Elbow/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|DeShawn Williams
|DL
|Illness
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Groin
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Deon Bush
|S
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Foot
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder/Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Trey Smith
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Hand
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Joshua Williams
|CB
|Quad
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...