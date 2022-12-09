Broncos vs. Chiefs practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs both reported rather length injury reports this week, but it is Denver who will be ruling players out with linebacker Dakota Allen, fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton all to miss the game. Meanwhile, linebacker Justin Strnad, defensive lineman D.J. Jones, and guard Dalton Risner are all questionable.

The good news is that everyone else on Denver’s injury report were full participants in practice on Friday and likely good to go for Sunday’s game.

For the Chiefs, the have both wide receiver Kadarius Toney and guard Joe Thuney listed as questionable, but both were practicing all week so I would expect both likely to be active for the game.

Here is your full Broncos-Chiefs practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Dakota Allen LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Andrew Beck FB/TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Justin Strnad ILB Knee -- LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Shoulder -- DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Dalton Risner G Shoulder/Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL -- Tom Compton OL Illness DNP LIMITED FULL -- Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle -- LIMITED FULL -- Jonathan Harris DL Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player LIMITED FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Brandon McManus K Quad (Right) DNP LIMITED FULL -- Albert Okwuegbunam TE Illness -- LIMITED FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist/Elbow/Knee LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- DeShawn Williams DL Illness -- LIMITED FULL --

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kadarius Toney WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Nick Bolton LB Groin LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Deon Bush S Elbow FULL FULL FULL -- Willie Gay LB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Patrick Mahomes QB Foot FULL FULL FULL -- Jerick McKinnon RB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL -- Lucas Niang OL Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Isiah Pacheco RB Shoulder/Quad FULL FULL FULL -- Trey Smith G Knee FULL FULL FULL -- L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf FULL FULL FULL -- Joe Thuney G Ankle FULL FULL FULL QUESTIONABLE Jaylen Watson CB Hand FULL FULL FULL -- Joshua Williams CB Quad FULL FULL FULL --