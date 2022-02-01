 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Denver Broncos are up for sale

Let the bidding begin!

By Scotty Payne
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos announced today that the team is officially up for sale as they are at the beginning of their sale process.

Joe Ellis said in a statement that they hope to have the team sold to a new owner by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Also, the Bowlen family released a statement thanking the fans, city, players and everyone involved with the success of the team for the “incredible ride” they had while owning the Broncos.

The Broncos are expected to be sold for over $4 billion, which would set a new record for an NFL franchise.

The sale will be through a bidding process, so whoever dishes out the most cash - that the NFL approves - will likely become the new owner of the Denver Broncos.

It has been reported that Peyton Manning and John Elway will be among the groups placing bids on the team in hopes of becoming minority owners of the Denver Broncos.

Rumors that Denver billionaire Robert F. Smith may be interested in buying the team were put to rest yesterday by 9 News when the equity investor worth $6.7 billion said he was not interested in bidding.

We will likely learn more about the potential bidders in the coming weeks and months as Broncos progress through the sales process in the offseason.

