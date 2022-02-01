The Denver Broncos are up for sale

The Denver Broncos announced today that the team is officially up for sale as they are at the beginning of their sale process.

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos.



Joe Ellis: “Whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.” pic.twitter.com/ubfPc4TjID — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

Joe Ellis said in a statement that they hope to have the team sold to a new owner by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Also, the Bowlen family released a statement thanking the fans, city, players and everyone involved with the success of the team for the “incredible ride” they had while owning the Broncos.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for this incredible ride. It has been the honor of our lifetime.”



A message from the Bowlen family with the Broncos set to transition to new ownership: pic.twitter.com/FP7DJEqiHv — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

The Broncos are expected to be sold for over $4 billion, which would set a new record for an NFL franchise.

The sale will be through a bidding process, so whoever dishes out the most cash - that the NFL approves - will likely become the new owner of the Denver Broncos.

It has been reported that Peyton Manning and John Elway will be among the groups placing bids on the team in hopes of becoming minority owners of the Denver Broncos.

Rumors that Denver billionaire Robert F. Smith may be interested in buying the team were put to rest yesterday by 9 News when the equity investor worth $6.7 billion said he was not interested in bidding.

Source: Robert F. Smith not planning to bid on Broncos https://t.co/8zHEk8sa6A via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 31, 2022

We will likely learn more about the potential bidders in the coming weeks and months as Broncos progress through the sales process in the offseason.