Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals on NBC

Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday! Since its inception, this day has grown into an unofficial American holiday celebrated by friends and family across the country. Whether you are there to root on your favorite team or just casually eat and watch the commercials, its a special day most of us enjoy every February.

Game Preview

With the Denver Broncos out of contention for a sixth straight season, we at least have a minor rooting interest today. Von Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and now he will play in his second Super Bowl ever (he was on IR in 2013). He hasn’t quite racked up the numbers in the playoffs as it he did during his history 2015 Super Bowl MVP run, but he has been a presence on the field piling up two sacks, three quarterback hits, and a forced fumble and recovery during the 2021 playoffs. He’ll be fun to watch out there.

On the other side the Cincinnati Bengals have shocked everyone running the incredible gambit of taking down both the number one and number two seeds in the AFC - on the road - to get here. It reminds me of that underdog Denver Broncos team in 1997 that did the same on the way to their first title in franchise history.

I’m expecting a really good game and victory will come down to one or two game-changing plays. Let’s go Von!

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Mile High time

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Channel: NBC, NFL Live on Yahoo Sports, NFL App

Halftime Show: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Snoop Dogg

Announcers: Al Micheals (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen and Michele Tafoya (sideline reporting)

National Radio: Westwood One

Online Streaming

FuboTV / PeacockTV

Yahoo! Sports App

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Betting Spread: Los Angeles -4

Moneyline Odds: Cincinnati +170 / Los Angeles -200

Over/Under: 48.5

Super Bowl Score Predictions

Rams 31, Bengals 27

This is anyone’s game. The Bengals are an upstart that has shocked everyone as they marched through both the top seeded AFC teams on the road to get to the Super Bowl. They have the confidence and swagger to be a dangerous opponent. I think the Rams are the better team overall and I picked them to win mostly based on my desire to see Von Miller secure a second ring just five months removed from playing his last game with the Denver Broncos. - Tim Lynch

Rams 34, Bengals 10

Von Miller, Aaron Donald, and Leonard Floyd are a matchup nightmare for the right side of the Bengals line and I expect one of them to win MVP for terrorizing Joe Burrow all game. On the other side of the ball Cincy’s defense is going to have trouble slowing down Matthew Stafford, who is tough to blitz into submission. - Joe Rowles

Rams 27, Bengals 23

The Bengals will jump out to a 13-3 lead because of Stafford throwing a pick and some bad offensive line play, but they will Rally to take a lead in the second half of a back-and-forth battle that comes down to the final series of the game when Von Miller will get a strip-sack on Joe Burrow to seal the game. - Joe Mahoney

Bengals 31, Rams 28

You know how some people are all ‘I like their uniforms better, so I’m picking the Bengals’? Lame, right? Not me. I’m picking the Bengals because one of my favorite bands is from Cincinnati. As one of Foxy Shazam’s biggest hits says, they will be Unstoppable. I’ll be rooting for Von, but I think when there’s that one defining play that needs to be made, I see Joe Burrow making it. These teams are evenly matched and they’ll trade punches. But in THAT moment, Burrow will stand tall. Like Foxy, Burrow has that Holy Touch. And I Like It. Oh, and if I was picking based on uniforms I’d pick the Rams for the gradients and dirty bone colored thing. - Mike DeCicco

Rams 31, Bengals 17

The Rams front seven is really good. The Bengals offensive line is not that great. If this unit struggled to block the Titans, Aaron Donald could have a day. Same goes for Von. (I agree with Joe on the Super Bowl MVP. Both BTW have really good betting value). Yes, Stafford is capable of pulling a Ryan Tannehill and throwing three picks, but I don’t see it. - Ian St. Clair

Rams 24, Bengals 17

While everyone is hoping for offensive fireworks, I just believe the Rams defense is too good to allow too many big plays to Joe Burrow. The offensive line for Cincinnati is a liability. Burrow is capable of working around big sacks, and I think they can keep it close. However, betting against Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd feels like a suckers bet. Matthew Stafford won’t be perfect, but there are enough weapons on the Rams offense to put up enough points to get the win. Yes, Jamar Chase will get his big play, but in the end, the Rams defense will cause too many problems for the Bengals offense. Stafford gets his Super Bowl, Donald gets the MVP, and Von can come home with another ring on his fingers. That last one might just be wishful thinking. - Adam Malnati

What are your Super Bowl 56 score predictions? Share in the comments section below.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.