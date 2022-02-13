Broncos have been down-and-out, but have a long way to go to catch the Bengals

Happy Super Bowl Sunday, Broncos Country!

There is no doubt the last six years have been rough in these parts.

After winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have failed to make the playoffs in six-straight seasons and have five consecutive losing seasons.

Now let’s look at the Cincinnati Bengals. Today marks the franchise’s first appearance in the Super Bowl in 33 years. The last time the Bengals played on the big stage was the 1988 season against the San Franciso 49ers. How ironic would it have been had the 49ers beaten the Los Angeles Rams? Alas, Cincinnati will not face the 49ers for the third time in the Super Bowl.

Still, it’s been over three decades since the Bengals played on Super Bowl Sunday. It’s no doubt been a putrid run for Denver since Peyton Manning retired. To be honest, there isn’t much hope right now that will change. Yes, Nathaniel Hackett seems like the right guy and has the energy, but it’s beyond time to back it up on the field. But it’s only been six years. Imagine being a fan of the Bengals.

Hopefully it doesn’t take 33 years for the Broncos to figure it out.

Broncos Blast

Joe Rowles joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for the weekly Broncos Blast segment on ESPN 1600 AM. With me as guest cohost, we go over Denver’s roster (aside from QB) and whether the franchise will get Aaron Rodgers.

Denver Broncos News

Justin Simmons eager not to let Broncos' defensive standard slip in 2022

“If anything, [when the] offense gets going, we’re just going to have to be better," Simmons said. "Once we’re able to score more points, whatever that looks like, we’re going to have to be able to go out there and stop teams giving their best shot."

Tyrone Wheatley added as Broncos running backs coach | 9news.com

Wheatley is best known as former Michigan running back star in early 1990s.

EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Davis talks Hackett, Broncos and superb snacks

Two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis joined Denver7 Sports for an exclusive conversation.

Denver Broncos' new offense should benefit these holdovers the most - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The changes new coach Nathaniel Hackett and his staff plan to make on offense could mean bigger seasons for these three players.

NFL News

Rob Gronkowski thinks Tom Brady will come back to NFL

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about coming out of retirement.

2022 Super Bowl: Rams' Sean McVay says he 'won't make it' coaching until 60, hints at early retirement - CBSSports.com

McVay, 36, is part of the youngest coaching matchup in Super Bowl history

Ten NFL players/coaches I want to see win a Super Bowl ASAP

As the Rams and Bengals prepare to take the stage Sunday in Super Bowl LVI, there are 10 other NFL individuals whom Marc Sessler wants to see hoist the Lombardi Trophy, including three men who've experienced the pain of losing the biggest game.

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.

The story of four Black NFL players who changed the face of the game - CBS News

Despite being an integrated league at its founding, there were no Black players in the NFL from 1933-1945.

The CTE Link Between Players from the 1972 Miami Dolphins - The New York Times

Nick Buoniconti, Jim Kiick and Jake Scott, of the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, were each found to have C.T.E., the brain disease linked to head hits, bringing to six the number of players diagnosed from that team.