Super Bowl LVI: Bengals vs. Rams - Live updates

Welcome to Super Bowl LVI! We have a familiar face on the field with future Denver Broncos Ring of Famer and future Hall of Famer, Von Miller, out there playing for the Los Angeles Rams. His team will be looking to beat the Cincinnati Bengals today.

Game preview

I have tried to figure out a good angle on this game, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals seem to defy all of the odds. That is making it hard to just come out and list all of the reasons the Rams are the superior team here even though they are.

If the Bengals are to come out on top, it will likely be due to Burrow keeping his team hanging around and it’ll likely include Matthew Stafford making a few key mistakes along the way - something he is known to do in big games.

The wild card here will be the talent-laden defense on the Rams side of the ball. There are so many all-pro type players on the defensive side of the ball, that they could really impose their will on a team like the Bengals if they successfully shut down key players on their offense. Either way, it should be a fun game today. Let’s go Von!

Prediction: Rams 31, Bengals 27

Join us in the comments section below to talk Bengals-Rams in Super Bowl 56.