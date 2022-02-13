Von Miller sets Super Bowl career sack record

Us Denver Broncos fans don’t have much rooting interest in Super Bowl LVI, but there is Von Miller. Playoff Von in 2015 was the best player on the field on one of the best defenses in NFL history. Today, he added to his Super Bowl MVP performance by sacking Joe Burrow a couple of times and tying Charles Haley for the all-time record for more career sacks in a Super Bowl.

Von Miller is now up to 4.5 career sacks in Super Bowls.



That's tied with Charles Haley for the most by any player in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 14, 2022

The craziest thing is that Haley needed FIVE Super Bowl appearances to set that record and this is just Von Miller’s second appearance in the big game. The Los Angeles Rams are in need of a spark and the only sparks coming from either side of the ball in the second half have come from Von Miller.

Win or lose, Miller has dominated his matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals. Someone else will need to make a play if the Rams hope to come away with a Super Bowl title.