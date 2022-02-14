Was there ever any doubt?

The postseason wrecking ball that is Von Miller delivered again on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. The MVP from Super Bowl 50 proved that he’s still one of the greatest to ever lace them up.

As though his resume needed it, he notched two more sacks and tied the Super Bowl record previously held solely by Charles Haley.

Von’s ascent to Super Bowl champion was a delight for Broncos fans to watch. Regularly rocking Broncos gear in in warmups to honor fallen teammate Demaryius Thomas’ death, speaking openly for how fond he was of his time in Denver, the gratitude he expressed over GM George Paton’s masterful handling of the trade, and constant reminders that he’d like to return to Denver either to play or to retire, Broncos fans had plenty to root for.

For all intents and purposes, Von Miller is now a free agent. Does he come back to Denver? Clearly, there’s a lot of game left in his tank. Add in the recent Super Bowl hardware, Miller could be hungry for a few more sacks at a mile above sea level. I guess, that comes down to what Nathaniel Hackett and George Paton do in the coming months. It would be great to have him back, but let’s also appreciate how great it was to have him here.

This one’s for Von!

Horse Tracks

