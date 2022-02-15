Broncos awarded Essang Bassey, Corliss Waitman

The Denver Broncos have been assigned Essang Bassey (5’10, 190 lbs) and Corliss Waitman (6’2, 210 lbs) through waivers from the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

We've been assigned CB Essang Bassey & P Corliss Waitman off waivers.



» https://t.co/8N6Mz8wvIj pic.twitter.com/GP3M1NBdbM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2022

This isn’t Bassey’s first time as a Bronco - he made their 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played thirteen games for them, during which time he pulled an interception, a fumble recovery, and three tackles for loss. His first season with the Broncos was cut short when he suffered a knee injury in December 2020.

The Broncos ultimately waived Bassey in December 2021 and he was claimed by the LA Chargers, with whom he appeared in one game, but he’s back in Denver now on their roster, having been waived by LA on January 8th and claimed by the Broncos on January 10th.

Corliss Waitman, also an undrafted free agent, had offseason/practice squad stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots before becoming a Steeler and playing in two of their games.

Waitman has 365 punting yards out of seven punts, for an average of 52.1 yards per punt. He is now in Broncos Country and on their 90-man roster after being waived by the Steelers on January 15th and claimed by Denver on the 17th.

These transactions are just a few of many changes that have been made in Denver during their offseason, and I’m trying not to get TOO excited, but I’m optimistic for 2022! We’ll keep a close watch on these guys and the rest to come.